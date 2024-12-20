Watch: Video promoting Warwick attracts thousands of views
‘22 reasons to visit Warwick’, shines a spotlight on the town and its many independent businesses.
It is hoped the video will boost visitors over Christmas as well as encouraging residents to shop local.
George Palmer, finance and communications officer at Warwick Town Council, said: “Since launching the video last week, it has been watched by around 30,000 viewers with positive comments coming from all over the world including Mexico and Canada.
“This video showcases a wide range of independent businesses in our town centre.
"While we have been unable to feature every business or attraction, we hope this will encourage people to visit Warwick this Christmas and support our town centre economy.
“Thank you to Warwick’s community for helping us make Warwick a great place to live, visit and work.”
The video can also be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/WarwickTownCouncil