Water polo club in Warwick gets funding boost from community sports fund

Quentin Hayes (back), Max Footman (centre) and Timur Vlasiuc (far right) from Warwick Water Polo receiving the donation from Bloor Homes at The Asps in Warwick towards caps for the players. Photo supplied

A water polo club in Warwick as received a funding boost from a community sports fund.

Warwick Water Polo was formed in 1999 and club is the third winner of Bloor Homes’ Community Sports Fund after the developer invited clubs and teams in Warwick and Leamington to apply.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The developer is currently building The Asps off Banbury Road in Warwick.

Quentin Hayes, chair of Warwick Water Polo, said: “We’re a small club with limited funds so we really appreciate every little bit of help we can get.

“Before the pandemic, we saw a number of our juniors go on to play polo at representative levels achieving regional, national and international recognition.

"We are very proud to have given youngsters the facilities to enjoy polo at whatever standard they choose to play at.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We plan to spend the £250 from Bloor Homes on our own ‘Warwick Water Polo’ caps in the club colours.

"The youngsters have a lot of pride in identifying with the club and we know that it will raise their performance in the pool, whether in training or matches.

“We’re currently using standard sets, so many of the children are having to use adult caps which don’t really fit.

"So a huge thank you to Bloor Homes for this donation, which will enable us to get caps which really fit.”

Michele Rose, sales and marketing director for Bloor Homes’ Midlands division, said: “Warwick Water Polo is our next worthy winner – it’s a small and established club which is looking to regrow after the Covid lockdowns which limited their access to pools.

"We’re delighted that our donation will allow the club to purchase new swimming caps in the club colours, and hope it helps all the swimmers feel proud of their sport.”

The two winners already announced are Cleary’s Boxing Gym and Harbury Hornets Walking Netball.