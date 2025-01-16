Water supply to Leamington and Warwick areas restored after bust pipe

Severn Trent said water has been restored to the properties. Photo by Leamington Courier

Severn Trent has said that the water supply has been restored to the areas in and around Warwick and Leamington this morning (Thursday January 16).

Yesterday it was estimated that at least 3,500 properties were affected by the water supply issues caused by a burst pipe.

Many businesses, residents and schools were affected, leaving some with no water, low pressure and discoloured water.

Eight schools in the Leamington area also had to close.

Severn Trent said the burst pipe causing the issues is in Willes Road/B4099.

Around 8.45am this morning Severn Trent issued an update saying supply has been restored but they are continuing to work on the pipe.

The update said: “We’re pleased to inform you your water supply is back on earlier than we expected although it may be poorer pressure.

"Our teams remain in the area working to repair a burst water pipe on Willes Road/B4099. Apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.

“If you experience discoloured water, please use the advice following the link: My water looks unusual | Water Quality | My Supply | Severn Trent Water”

Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington, was also investigating the ongoing problems and launched a form for people to fill out if they had been affected during the day.

This came after Mr Western received and email saying seven per cent of the area (3,500 customers) were affected and that water was restored at 9am.

The MP was gathering information regarding these figures.

In an update a yesterday evening, Mr Western said: “Thanks to all who have completed the Google form to indicate where the issues have been today.

"It paints a picture of a far bigger area than seven per cent of the constituency. I have fed this back to the Severn Trent chief executive.”

Mr Western said he also asked the water company to create a dedicated hotline for residents.

He said: “To deal with any outstanding cases, I have requested that a dedicated helpline is set up so impacted residents can speak quickly and directly to someone who is aware of the issue and what support can be offered.

"I have no power over such things, but I hope this can be set up swiftly and believe it is appropriate given the scale of disruption this has caused to so many today.

“This Severn Trent number is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week - 0800 783 4444. It is the emergency and reports number available on their website.

"Please do report your issues to ensure they are fully aware of the scale of the problem.”