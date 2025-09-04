Way forward agreed for new cycleway and athletics track on outskirts of Leamington and Warwick

A way forward has been agreed to create a new cycleway and athletics track on land on the outskirts of Warwick and Leamington.

At a meeting of September Warwick District Council’s cabinet last night, members agreed to taking the next steps to bring forward two elements of an ambitious scheme for the Fusilier Way area to the south of Warwick.

This decision will see proposals to construct both the Myton Path – a pedestrian and cycleway between the Myton Road and Fusiliers Way - and a new athletics track - to replace the existing facility at Edmondscote - brought to the point of a planning application and RIBA Stage 4 (the final pre-construction stage).

The combined scheme would also see the creation of a new vehicle entrance to the rear of Myton and Warwick schools.

The plans showing where the new athletics track would be in relation to the new football stadium on the outskirts of Leamington and Warwick. Picture supplied.

A sum of £950,000 was approved by councillors to enable the commencement of a pre-planning application and development works for the major project.

At the same meeting, cabinet members were given an update on progress with the creation of the Tachbrook Country Park.

The country park, which is included in the Local Plan, received planning permission in 2022.

Once developed it will become one of the largest public spaces in the district - stretching across 49 hectares (121 acres) between Leamington, Whitnash, Warwick and Bishop’s Tachbrook and an important traffic free route linking the new primary and secondary schools to the surrounding housing developments.

A WDC spokeswoman said: “Councillors were informed of a significant rise in costs against the original project estimate from 2022 and were presented with a revised baseline approach to the delivery of the country park.

"This revised approach, which reduces the project costs considerably and offers a more biodiversity friendly option was approved.

“While some features of the original country park plans have not been retained the essential core of the agreed planning permission remains in place.”

At the same meeting, members agreed move the plans for the 4,000-capacity football stadium for Leamington FC on land adjacent to Europa Way and Gallows Hill a step closer to becoming a reality.

A report on the meeting is available to view online here: https://tinyurl.com/3sdf3xza