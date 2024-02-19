'We are worried and want you to come home’ – Police re-appeal in search for missing Leamington man
Warwickshire Police have re-appealed for information as to the whereabouts of 52-year-old Leamington man Saeed Malik, who has been missing since Wednesday February 7.
He is an Asian man, 5ft 9in tall, with short black hair.
If you have seen Saeed over the past two weeks, or if you know where he might be, get in contact with police online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report
If you see Saeed, call 999 as soon as possible.
DCI Nailor said “Saeed, if you are reading this, please contact us let us and your family know that you are OK.
“Your family and your friends are worried about you, and want you to come home.”