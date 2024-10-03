'We bought the freehold on our own over 55 community building in Leamington - and the future looks great!'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last year on June 30, residents in Carlton House in Leamington, an over 55 community, did something unusual - they bought the freehold of their residential building from Orbit Group (Orbit). In their own words, the new directors of Carlton House describe how they did it - and the challenges they faced along the way.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlton House is an over 55 community of independent, private retirement owners, now enjoying responsibility for our own destiny, a very rare situation in the retirement property sector.

This comprises a secure basement garage, roof garden, conservatory, guest suite and all common parts supporting 34 privately owned apartments in a prime location on the corner of Regent Street and Dale Street in Leamington. Buying the freehold entitled participating residents to replace a 90+ year decreasing lease with a 999 year lease extension - practically freehold - and become a member of the freehold company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our story started some years ago and we hope this article will help other developments wishing to buy their freehold, to reap the benefits of our experience and be aware, from the outset, of some of the challenges we encountered.

Carlton House in Leamington.

Many people living in this type of development will be aware of the commonhold law which has still not passed fully, after many years, through parliament. It has been heavily lobbied against by landlords, particularly retirement landlords. In the current King’s Speech only publication of a draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill was mentioned where reforms to retirement property have been limited.

It was in this climate that residents of Carlton House, although wishing to buy the freehold of the building, including common parts, could not see a way unless the commonhold law was passed. However, the opportunity did arise in February 2023. Orbit had informed Carlton House residents that the freehold was to be sold to another commercial entity. Leaseholders with commercial landlords have the statutory right to apply to buy their freehold through Collective Enfranchisement, if they have obtained agreement from 50 per cent of the leaseholders. A key issue was that Orbit, as a registered charity, was not obligated to sell to Carlton House leaseholders through Collective Enfranchisement. Whilst not an official residents’ association, a steering group, with the support of the majority of the residents, made a strong case and agreement was obtained.

Although Orbit was exempt, it was agreed that the purchase was to reflect the process and timescales that would apply if Carlton House did have that right to buy the freehold. Excited at the prospect of owning the freehold, we also knew how vital it was to meet those processes and timescales. To give some indication of what was involved over a period of 18 weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At least 50 per cent of all Carlton House’s leaseholders signed and returned an application form.

Carlton House engaged a solicitor and formed a Right to Enfranchise (RTE) company.

Landlord legal costs were paid.

Completed draft Transfers were exchanged.

Details of the property management company Carlton House were to engage with bank account details were provided to the landlord.

A completion statement was provided by the landlord at 14 weeks with further 4 weeks set as completion date, when a sealed copy of the transfer was provided by the landlord, so that the solicitor could register the purchase at the Land Registry, with counterpart leases.

Outstanding monies for service charges and sinking fund balances provided by the landlord to Carlton House on an agreed date.

After completion the participating leaseholders could extend their leases to 999 years.

Carlton House Leamington Spa Limited (CHLS Ltd) is a limited company by guarantee where each member, in our case, is liable for just £1 in the event of insolvency and every member has equal voting rights. As each member is also eligible for a 999 year lease extension, there is protection by both company law and leasehold law. With 32 participating members out of 34, this level of initial interest by 94 per cent of the residents, meant we surpassed the 50 per cent requirement and the bubbly flowed on completion day!

This is a highly favourable and rare situation in the retirement property sector compared with most properties sold that have ground rents, short leases and little say in how your building is run. When buying an apartment in Carlton House, you will be both freeholder and leaseholder, giving you more control over the future of your property. Rentals are prohibited under the lease, so every apartment is owner occupied; this creates a more stable environment and strengthens the commitment residents have for their home.

Of course, there have been challenges, but overall there is a sense of gratitude felt by the majority of the residents that we are in control of our management and our finances. Decisions on priorities and spending are reached democratically during General Meetings and Budget Meetings. The Board comprises a maximum of five directors, elected democratically, who are also residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHLS Ltd employs a property management company which supports the board and residents, especially regarding financial management of service charges and our sinking fund for major works. CHLS Ltd also employs a part-time development manager, who works four mornings a week ensuring residents are supported and the building is maintained efficiently.

Anyone walking past Carlton House now will notice we are surrounded by scaffolding. This is due to a phased major works project for external renovation and window and door replacements. The second and final phase began in June 2024 and is expected to run to early November 2024. The aim is to upgrade the entire development within the next five years, including internal improvements next year.

Although we all live independently, we do enjoy get-togethers for planned and spontaneous occasions. The roof garden is beautifully maintained and is an ideal spot for a glass of a favourite tipple on a summer’s evening.

We are looking forward to our self-determined, collective and bright future!

Written by the directors of Carlton House.