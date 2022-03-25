We got up at 5am to prove Rugby Borough looks absolutely spectacular at sunrise - have a ganders

The Advertiser might be a bit biased on this - but we genuinely believe this borough is one of the most beautiful in the country. There's a lot to explore: from our town centre - with its array of Victorian buildings and one-of-a-kind characters - to the ancient majesty of our surrounding countryside where, despite growing development, you can easily spend five minutes heading down a lane and find yourself feeling like you're in the middle of nowhere. This morning we decided to celebrate all this by setting an early alarm and heading out with a camera. Like all good plans, it started with taking some strategic high ground - so we began at Brinklow Castle and then made our way to the town centre.