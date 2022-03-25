Our borough looks beautiful in the sunrise.

We got up at 5am to prove Rugby Borough looks absolutely spectacular at sunrise - have a ganders

We can practically feel our software creaking under the weight of all these jpeg files - but we hope you'll agree it was worth it

By Alex Green
Friday, 25th March 2022, 10:46 am

The Advertiser might be a bit biased on this - but we genuinely believe this borough is one of the most beautiful in the country. There's a lot to explore: from our town centre - with its array of Victorian buildings and one-of-a-kind characters - to the ancient majesty of our surrounding countryside where, despite growing development, you can easily spend five minutes heading down a lane and find yourself feeling like you're in the middle of nowhere. This morning we decided to celebrate all this by setting an early alarm and heading out with a camera. Like all good plans, it started with taking some strategic high ground - so we began at Brinklow Castle and then made our way to the town centre.

1.

Sunrise begins...

2.

Just before 6am at Brinklow Castle, and the sun is hidden on the other side of the hill.

3.

A slippery journey down the hill - with a couple of near misses. But the view makes it worth it.

4.

St John the Baptist's - shortly after the bell tower sounded out to mark 6am.

