'We need your help to improve congestion hotspot near Rugby' says transport group

Support from the local businesses is needed so work to improve a congestion hotspot near Rugby can go ahead.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is the rally cry from Midlands Connect, the Sub-national Transport Body for the region, who hope to build a strong case for government investment in proposals for changes to the A5/A426 Gibbet Hill junction.

This is a critical intersection connects the A5, M1 and M6 and many local businesses, particularly in logistics and freight. However, the A5/A426 junction at Gibbet Hill suffers from daily congestion and Midlands Connect said the 'severe' delays are hampering the efficient movement of goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the group said: "To have the best chance of securing Department for Transport funding for these schemes, Midlands Connect wants to speak to local businesses about the challenges this congested junction creates and how improved movement at the junction would support their business operations.

The A5/A426 junction at Gibbet Hill suffers from daily congestion.

"The views of local businesses will be essential in strengthening the business case for these essential highway upgrades.

"If you feel your organisation is affected by the junction and would benefit from it being upgraded, please get in touch with [email protected] to share your views.

"Your voice will help in shaping the future of our region's transportation network."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research by Midlands Connect shows that the Gibbet Hill junction, on the Warwickshire/Leicestershire border, runs at 98 per cent capacity every morning. It takes around 7,000 vehicles a day, but is the “third worst bottleneck” along the A5.

Integrated transport programme lead for Midlands Connect, Swati Mittal, said: “We want to hear from businesses and we want to hear your experiences. We want to hear about the impact that local congestion and gridlock on the A5 around Gibbet Hill can cause your firm on a daily basis and limit your opportunities to grow.

“Please do get in touch with us over the next couple of weeks. We need your views to highlight the critical demand to upgrade this vital link to our strategic road network. Your experiences and thoughts could make a massive difference, please take five minutes to get in touch and let us know what the impact is on your business.”