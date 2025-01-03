Weather: Another weather warning issued for Warwickshire for snow and ice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another weather warning has been issued for Warwickshire for the weekend.

Earlier this week the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for a large part of the UK – which covered Warwickshire.

The warning is still in place from 12noon on Saturday (January 4) until 23.59pm on Sunday (January 5) which says the county could see 5cm of snow fall.

However the Met Office has now also issued an amber weather warning on top of the yellow warning, which again covers Warwickshire.

More weather warnings have been issued for Warwickshire. Photo by Met Office

The amber warning has been put in place from Saturday at 6pm until 12pm on Sunday, as there is a chance the weather could bring ‘hazardous travel conditions’.

In the new warning it says: “Snow will become persistent and locally heavy as it pushes south to north across the warning area.

"As well as snow, a period of freezing rain is also likely bringing some hazardous travel conditions, before milder air follows across all areas by Sunday morning.

"Whilst there is some uncertainty in details, 3cm to 7 cm of snow is likely for much of the warning area, with locally 15-30 cm for the higher ground of Wales and the southern Pennines.

"Freezing rain could lead to ice accretion in places, especially parts of Wales, before the milder air leads to a rapid thaw of snow and ice in the south of the warning area through Sunday.”