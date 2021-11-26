Weather: Snow could be on the way for Warwickshire - here's what the forecasters say

Snow could be on the way for Warwickshire according to the Met Office.

The Met Office has listed two yellow weather warnings for the county on Saturday (November 27) - with a lot of the UK also under similar warnings.

There is a warning for wind meaning high winds could cause some disruption.

Leamington in the snow in 2018

The Met Office has put this warning in place from midnight until 6pm tomorrow.

Another warning has been put in place for snow.

According to the Met Office, most areas will see rain but there is a chance this could turning into snow on Saturday morning. This weather alert is in place from midnight until 10am on Saturday.

This again could lead to disruption to the roads and railways.