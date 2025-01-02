Weather: Snow could be on the way to Warwickshire after Met Office issues weather warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwickshire could see snow this weekend following a weather warning issued by the Met Office.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for both snow and ice for most of the UK on Saturday (January 4) – including Warwickshire.

The warning is in place from 12noon on Saturday until 11.59pm on Sunday.

In the warning the Met Office said: “Some significant accumulations of snow are possible across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England in particular, at least for a time, where 5cm or more could accumulate fairly widely, with perhaps as much as 20 to 30 cm over high ground of mid and north Wales and potentially 30 to 40 cm over parts of the Pennines.

Snow could be on the way for Warwickshire. Photo by Met Office.

"This, accompanied by strengthening winds, may lead to drifting of lying snow.”

The warning also said the snow could turn into “freezing rain”.

Despite the predictions for now, the organisation said “a fairly rapid thaw of lying snow is possible later on Sunday, although exactly how far north the rapid thaw will reach remains uncertain at this stage.”