Weather update: Flood warnings remain in place areas across Warwickshire
Yesterday (Thursday September 26), the Met Office issued an amber weather warning which covered the county and most of the surrounding areas.
Flood warnings were issued/extended by the Government’s Environmental Agency due to the forecast.
The heavy rainfall last night through to this morning (Friday September 27) has resulted in some previous warning being upgraded from ‘possible flooding’ to ‘flooding is expected’ as well as new warnings also being issued across the county.
An updated list has been made by the government. Here is the list as of 5pm on Friday (September 27):
Here are the sites in Warwickshire currently identified as ‘flooding is expected’:
River Leam at Eathorpe, Hunningham and Offchurch
The government site says: “River levels are rising at the Eathorpe river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding is imminent.
“We expect river levels to remain high throughout today, 27/09/24.
“We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.”
The flood warning area covers the River Leam at Eathorpe, Hunningham and Offchurch including Eathorpe village, Main Street in Hunningham, Welsh Road in Offchurch and Offchurch Bury Park area.
River Dene at Walton
The government website said flooding is expected to affect properties in the Church Walk, Bridge Street, Chapel Street and Willow Drive area.
Flood warning area also covers River Dene at Walton including Walton Road.
River Stour at Mitford Bridge, Shipston on Stour and Tredington
Flooding is expected to affect properties and roads in the Mitford Bridge in Shipston on Stour and Tredington areas including Burmington, Tidmington, Barcheston, Brailes Road Industrial Estate and Church Street and Mill Street.
Here are the sites in Warwickshire currently identified as ‘possible flooding’:
Middle Avon Rugby to Bidford
Possible flooding could affect the low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Avon between Rugby and Bidford including Warwick, Stratford upon Avon, caravan parks and farmland.
River Arrow and River Alne
Flooding could affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Arrow between Studley and Salford Priors and the River Alne between Bird in Hand and Alcester on the River Alne including farmland and caravan parks.
River Blythe
Possible flooding could to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Blythe between Cheswick Green and Blyth End.
River Stour in south Warwickshire
Flooding is possible at the River Stour and its tributaries around Shipston upon Stour.
Sor Brook and The Bloxham Brook and their tributaries
Possible flooding could affect Sor Brook and The Bloxham Brook and their tributaries from Horley and Bloxham to and including Adderbury.
There had previously been a warning for Gog Bridge in Warwick but this was removed this morning. The previous warning for the River Sowe, River Sherbourne , Canley Brook and Finham Brook was also removed this morning.
As well as flood warning, some roads in Warwickshire have also been shut.
The council said it would continue to monitor the roads and if they were safe, it would reopen them.
To report any floods, on roads or not, at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/flooding