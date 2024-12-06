Weather update: Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth markets cancelled and postponed due to incoming Storm Darragh

Markets scheduled for Kenilworth, Leamington and Warwick this weekend have been affected by the the incoming Storm Darragh.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire, who run the markets, made the announcement this morning (Friday December 6) that Warwick’s weekly market has been cancelled and the Kenilworth Christmas market will be moved to Saturday December 14.

Earlier today it was unknown if the Leamington Christmas market would also affected by the storm but this afternoon organisers decided to also cancel it.

This morning a spokesperson from CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “We regret to announce the cancellation of all markets scheduled for Saturday December 7 due to safety concerns arising from Storm Darragh.

"The storm is forecasted to bring strong gusty winds, with speeds reaching 60mph on Saturday

"These extreme wind conditions pose significant risks, as they could compromise the stability of market stalls and traders’ stock.

"Stalls at such speeds can become hazardous, potentially causing serious damage to people, property, and the surrounding area.

"This decision has been made with the safety of our traders, team, and the general public as our top priority.”

This afternoon the spokesperson said: “We regret to inform you that the Leamington Christmas market has been cancelled on Sunday December 8

“Due to the forecasted gusts of up to 51mph, we have made the difficult decision to prioritise the safety of our team, traders and general public.

“We appreciate your understanding and hope to see you next week. Stay safe and take care.”