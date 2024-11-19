Weather: Warwickshire residents wake up to snow - and a cold snap is set to follow
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Yesterday (Monday), many parts of the UK were under yellow weather warnings for snow and ice but these missed our county.
However, this morning, residents were greeted with some snowfall and some snowy showers.
According to the Met Office the county could see some more snow fall over the next couple of hours but this is due to stop by the afternoon.
However, temperatures are only due to reach around 3° today, with it feeling much colder. It is also set to drop to -1° in the early hours of Wednesday.
According to the Met Office’s forecast it is unlikely to get above 4° on Wednesday with temperatures predicted to drop to -2° during the early hours of Thursday.
Anyone who would like to share any pictures of the snowy scenes from across Warwickshire can sent them to: [email protected]