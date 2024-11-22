Weekend markets in Leamington, Warwick and Rugby cancelled due to Storm Bert

By Oliver Williams
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 16:30 GMT
This weekend’s markets in Leamington, Warwick and Rugby have been cancelled due to Storm Bert.

CJ’s event, the company which runs the markets, has said: “CJ's Events Warwickshire regrets to announce the cancellation of all markets scheduled for this weekend due to safety concerns arising from Storm Bert.

"It’s forecasted to bring strong winds, with speeds reaching 49mph on Saturday and 51mph on Sunday. “These extreme wind conditions pose significant risks, as they could compromise the stability of market stalls and traders' stock.

"Stalls [being hit by wind] at such speeds can become hazardous, potentially causing serious damage to people, property, and the surrounding area. “The affected markets are as follows – Warwick Market (Saturday), Rugby Market (Saturday), Hatton Market (Saturday and Sunday) and Leamington Christmas Market (Sunday).

Image courtesy of CJ's Events.Image courtesy of CJ's Events.
Image courtesy of CJ's Events.

“This decision has been made with the safety of our traders, team, and the general public as our top priority.

CJ’s has said that, as things stand, the Victorian Evening in Warwick and Kenilworth Christmas Lights next week will go ahead as planned.

For updates visit https://www.facebook.com/cjseventswarks on Facebook or www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk

