Weekend markets in Leamington, Warwick and Rugby postponed and cancelled once again due to forecast

Markets that were due to take place in Leamington and Rugby this weekend have been cancelled once again – and Warwick’s has been postponed.

The market operator CJs Events Warwickshire made this announcement this afternoon (Friday December 20).

The spokesperson said: “We are deeply heartbroken to announce that all our markets scheduled for this weekend have been cancelled due to the forecast of strong, gusty winds throughout Saturday and Sunday.

"We fully understand how difficult this news is for our traders, especially considering the number of cancellations this season and how close we are to Christmas.

Weekend markets in Warwick, Leamington and Rugby have been cancelled. Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire

“This has been one of the toughest decisions we’ve faced.

"We’ve explored every possible option, but the safety of our team, traders, and the public must always come first. The potential risks posed by these weather conditions leave us with no alternative.

“This decision is based on the latest Met Office forecast, which predicts gusts reaching up to 42mph on Saturday and 48mph on Sunday.

"Such conditions would not only pose a serious risk to the stability of the market stalls but could also result in significant damage to traders’ products, creating further financial and logistical challenges for everyone involved.

“After extensive discussions and thorough risk assessments, it became clear that proceeding with the markets under these circumstances would be unsafe and impractical.

"Ensuring the safety and well-being of our traders, customers, and team is always our top priority, and we cannot compromise on that commitment.

“We know how much time, effort, and resources our traders invest in preparing for these events, especially during the busy festive season.

"Cancelling an event is never a decision we take lightly, but given the current weather outlook, it is the only responsible course of action.”

Despite the cancellations, the market operator has managed to organise for the Warwick market to take place on another day.

The spokesperson added: “We extend our thanks to Warwick District Council for granting us permission to host a market on Monday, December 23, in Market Square, Warwick, as a replacement for Saturday’s cancelled market.

“This special market will run from 9am until 3pm.

“We strongly encourage visitors to support these dedicated traders by joining us on Monday.

"Alternatively, you can shop online through their social media platforms or websites to show your support.”