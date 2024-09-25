Weird Walk of Warwick is running new 'spooky' Halloween walking tours
The walking business was launched in October 2023, featuring a 90-minute walking tour through the town by guide Warrane Worthington.
The tours takes people to historic buildings and special locations in the town centre, where they hear stories that took place on that very spot.
One year on, and the business has gone from strength to strength and has been nominated for “New Tourism Business of the Year” at the 2025 West Midlands Tourism Awards.
Now, with October round the corner, the Halloween dates for the walk have been released, taking place nearly every day of the month.
Starting in the dark tunnel under Westgate, the tour takes people to famous and historic locations in the town where a new guide, the plague doctor, reveals the ghost stories, true crime and past events that took place on that spot.
Warren said: “Warwick has so much hidden history lying under the surface.
“People are always surprised that the town has its own ghost sightings and gory murders in its past.
“The tour has evolved a lot in the year since launching, with new special effects, new stories and, exclusively for Halloween, a new guide in the form of the Plague Doctor.
“The Doctor is very scary.
“He’s found even more stories from Warwick that sound unbelievable. But it’s up to our guests to decide what’s real, and what is legend.”
The tour starts at 7.30pm each night, with additional times on Halloween night.
Tickets costs £11 and can be booked online at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-halloween-walk-of-warwick-tickets-997848801627