Welcome surprise as coachload of Oldham Athletic football fans turn up on the terraces to cheer on Rugby Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When a coachload of Oldham Athletic fans recently turned up at Rugby Town FC, you would be forgiven for thinking their Sat Nav was broken.

But the unusual sight turned into a welcome surprise as 50-plus fans cheered on their newly-adopted football team for the afternoon at Butlin Road, buying scarfs, boosting local revenue and chatting with the locals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It turned out that Oldham's game against Eastleigh was called off just as their coach was driving through the Midlands, en route to their game in Hampshire.

Oldham Athletic fans at Rugby Town FC (Photo by The Oldham Groundhopper)

Not wanting to miss out on some football action, the coach pulled in at Warwick Services where fans discussed which random game they should watch - and Rugby Town was chosen!

The Oldham Groundhopper, a football fan who publishes his footballing adventures to a huge following on social media, posted photos from Butlin Road during Rugby Town's game against AFC Rushden and Diamonds on January 20 (which unfortunately they lost 2-0).

He said it was a delight to visit Butlin Road, describing it as a "fantastic ground".

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: "It was supposed to be Eastleigh but instead it was Rugby! We arrived at the ground at around 12.30pm with a group going to a local pub and others entering the club house where they would stay until kick off at 3pm.

Oldham Athletic fans cheering on Rugby Town FC (Photo by The Oldham Groundhopper)

"Fellow Oldham fans put plenty of money behind the bar by consuming alcoholic beverages whilst others bought club memorabilia and food."

Club director Neil Melvin said: "We'd really like to thank all the Latics fans that came here for the game, and hopefully they enjoyed their day at Butlin Road.

"It's a pity that we put in one of our most disappointing home performances for quite a while, but it was great to see them try and get behind the team and also enjoy the facilities that we have here at the ground.