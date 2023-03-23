Register
Well-known Rugby darts player will be putting on his boxing gloves to raise money for charity

Mick Mulvihill is familiar to many as the Rugby LVA Darts League Secretary and Crow Pie pub player

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:01 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 12:01 GMT

A well-known darts player in Rugby will be putting on his boxing gloves to raise money for a local charity.

Mick Mulvihill is familiar to many as the Rugby LVA Darts League Secretary and Crow Pie pub player.

But he is been taking on an eight-week training programme to get ready for a three two-minute rounds in a boxing ring as part of Brave Hearts White Collar Boxing.

Well-known darts player Mick Mulvihill will be putting on his boxing gloves to raise money for a local charity.
He is raising money for Our Jay Foundation - a charity that raises funds to provide more defibrillators, in memory of Jamie Rees.

To donate: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mick-mulvihill-ourjayfoundation

The fight will take place tomorrow (Friday March 24) at the Sports Connexion Coventry.

Doors open at 6pm - first bout 6.30pm.

Tickets: - £30 Standing, £35 Bronze Seated, £40 Silver Seated, £45 Gold Seated.

To get tickets, visit: https://buytickets.at/braveheartsboxing/846543/r/mick-mulvihill

All ages are welcome, under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.

RugbyTickets