Well, that's one way to drop your child off for their first day at the University of Warwick!

It was certainly a first day at university that this family will never forget.

Police were called to crash yesterday (Saturday) where a car had collided into one of the buildings at the University of Warwick.

It turned out to be a parent dropping their child off for their first day at the university.

"Probably one of the more embarrassing ways to drop your child off for their first day of university by literally driving in to their halls of residence," said a police spokesperson.