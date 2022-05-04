Wellesbourne Foodbank celebrates a year of working with housing scheme to help people in need

Wellesbourne’s foodbank is celebrating one year of working with a housing scheme that has helped them reach more people in need.

Ettington Lodge, which is managed by Orbit, responded to an appeal in April last year from the foodbank who were seeking extra storage space for emergency food parcels.

A disused space at Ettington Lodge was given a make-over by Orbit’s contractor partner, Fortem, who ensured that the area was fit for purpose.

Jayne Turvey, scheme manager at Orbit’s Ettington Lodge and Rev Wendy Biddington, Associate Minister at St Peter’s Church in Wellesbourne. Photo supplied

Since then, the room has been used to collect the supplies which are then distributed to people in need in Wellesbourne and the surrounding villages.

In the last year the foodbank, which is a branch of the Fosse Foodbank and affiliated to the Trussell Trust, delivered food parcels to 108 homes, feeding 124 adults and 111 children.

The Fosse foodbank is based at Kineton but has a centre and donation drop-off points in Wellesbourne.

Jayne Turvey, independent living scheme manager for Orbit said: “I’m really proud that we have been able to support the foodbank and provide them with the extra storage that they needed to get help to people in our community who need it most.”

One of the foodbank parcels. Photo supplied

Ettington Lodge is an extra care housing scheme for the over 55s, offering 50, one and two-bedroom bungalows and apartments.

Associate Minister at St Peter’s Church in Wellesbourne, Rev Wendy Biddington, who is heavily involved with the foodbank said: “The last year has been a really challenging time for many people and the current cost of living crisis continues to put people under increasing pressure.

"The store room at Ettington Lodge, which enables us to make up the emergency food boxes, has meant we’re able to be very responsive to a call out 24/7.

"We work very closely with the Lions and Medical Centre in the village as well as many of the statutory and voluntary organisations locally.

"Because of this networking not only does foodbank bring food relief but also means we can contact things like the furniture and linen bank and community fund (run by St Peter’s Church) to assist with further aid where required.

"The linen bank is part of the storage space in the room at Ettington Lodge.

"We are really grateful to Orbit and to Jayne for the close working relationship we have and it’s so lovely to be getting to know some of the residents when we pop in and out.”

Anyone wishing to donate non-perishable such as; milk (UHT or powdered), fruit juice, soup, pasta sauces, cereals, tea bags/instant coffee, rice and pasta, and toiletry items to Fosse Foodbank can do so via collection points around Wellesbourne, including those at the Co-op and Sainsbury’s stores, the Chapel and St Peter’s Church.

Members of the public are asked not to visit Ettington Lodge to deliver or collect foodbank parcels as it is a storage facility only for Fosse Foodbank, Wellesbourne branch.