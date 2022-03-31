Wellesbourne tree surgeon creates stunning artwork of site featured in Kevin Costner movie by using old climbing lines to support air ambulance

Chris Wyatt of CTS Forestry, who has a training centre based near Kineton, used climbing lines to make the artwork of Sycamore Gap near Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland - used as a location in Robin Hood Prince of Thieves - during lockdown.

A Wellesbourne tree surgeon has made use of old equipment to create a stunning piece of artwork of a site used in one of Hollywood star Kevin Costner's most famous movies to be sold to raise money for the Warwickshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

To create the piece - which took Chris nine months to complete - he used 'hundreds of meters of ropes, hundreds and hundreds of panel pins and lots of glue sticks'.

Chris said: "The sole aim was to create something different that I can auction off to raise as much money as possible for this fantastic charity which provide such a fantastic service to our counties.

"The Sycamore tree, voted Tree of the Year by the Woodland Trust in 2016, stands in a stunning location and was made famous following its use in the film Robin Hood prince of thieves in the early 90s.

"I love trees, they have been such a big part of my life and career."

Chris has supported the air ambulance for many years and in 2018 he raised more £10,000 for the charity by holding a training event from which he donated all of the signing up fees to the cause.

With lockdown restrictions now having been lifted he has organised the same event to take place at Home Farm, Compton Verney, on Friday June 24 for 150 tree surgeons.

Chris said: "Think back a couple of years and we were all in deep in lock down with the pandemic.

"This vital charity suffered greatly during those times, as have others.