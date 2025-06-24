Were you on the first exchange trip by Warwick district students in 1970?

A Leamington woman who spent a month in France as an exchange student in 1970 has put a call out to find others on the trip for a book she is writing about the experience.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monica Brown has found a black and white photograph taken of her and a group of her fellow Cashmore Primary School pupils stood on the steps of Leamington Town Hall to say goodbye to the then Mayor Helen Stimpson and their families.

Monica said: “From July 2 to August 2, 1970, we lived in the Chateau de Penchien, Mansigne, Sarthe, in the Loire Valley with scores of French children in a Colonie de Vacances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The precursor of the Leamington International Twinning Association was the Leamington Anglo French Society, which hosted French breakfasts and other events to encourage the learning of French and French culture in the mid to late 1960s.

Leamington Courier negatives, July 1970. School children preparing to visit Sceaux, France. Monica Brown is pictured here with her fellow exchange students and former Leamington Mayor Helen Stimpson.

“I am looking for the surviving participants and leader and would welcome helpful leads and contacts.”

In 1968, Cashmore was one of the few state schools in the UK to teach French.

The Nuffield Foundation started an experiment with a more communicative approach to modern language teaching and learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The French teacher hired by Headmaster, David Gay, was Madame Monique Cantin.

Monica is dedicating her book titled From Leamington to the Loire Valley, memories of a childhood Summer in 1970, to Madame Cantin and David.

If you were one of Monica’s exchange students pictured in the photograph or the group leader you can contact her at [email protected]