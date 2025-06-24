Were you on the first exchange trip by Warwick district students in 1970?
Monica Brown has found a black and white photograph taken of her and a group of her fellow Cashmore Primary School pupils stood on the steps of Leamington Town Hall to say goodbye to the then Mayor Helen Stimpson and their families.
Monica said: “From July 2 to August 2, 1970, we lived in the Chateau de Penchien, Mansigne, Sarthe, in the Loire Valley with scores of French children in a Colonie de Vacances.
“The precursor of the Leamington International Twinning Association was the Leamington Anglo French Society, which hosted French breakfasts and other events to encourage the learning of French and French culture in the mid to late 1960s.
“I am looking for the surviving participants and leader and would welcome helpful leads and contacts.”
In 1968, Cashmore was one of the few state schools in the UK to teach French.
The Nuffield Foundation started an experiment with a more communicative approach to modern language teaching and learning.
The French teacher hired by Headmaster, David Gay, was Madame Monique Cantin.
Monica is dedicating her book titled From Leamington to the Loire Valley, memories of a childhood Summer in 1970, to Madame Cantin and David.
If you were one of Monica’s exchange students pictured in the photograph or the group leader you can contact her at [email protected]