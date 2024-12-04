West Bromwich Albion legend Chris Brunt will be special guest at Warwick supporters' meeting

Chris Brunt. Picture supplied.

Former Premier League footballer Chris Brunt will be the special guest of the Warwick and District branch of the West Bromwich Albion Supporters' Club on Thursday December 19.

'Brunty' is a West Brom legend, captaining The Baggies and making 382 appearances.

He was also capped 65 times for Northern Ireland.

He will be joined by former football league referee Paul Rejer.

The event takes place at Whitnash Sports and Social Club from 7pm.

Admission is free to members, £5 on the door or join on the night.