Alistair played for The Baggies more than 500 times while Dennis won the FA Cup with them in 1968. They will attend the next meeting of The Warwick and District branch of the West Bromwich Albion Supporters’ Club (Warwick Baggies) at Whitnash Sports and Social Club on Thursday October 26 from 7pm.

Two West Bromwich Albion legends will be guest speakers at the next meeting of The Warwick and District branch of the West Bromwich Albion Supporters’ Club (Warwick Baggies) this month.

The event will be hosted by journalist Duncan Jones.

