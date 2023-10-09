West Bromwich Albion stars Alistair Robertson and Dennis Clarke in Whitnash
Alistair played for The Baggies more than 500 times while Dennis won the FA Cup with them in 1968. They will attend the next meeting of The Warwick and District branch of the West Bromwich Albion Supporters’ Club (Warwick Baggies) at Whitnash Sports and Social Club on Thursday October 26 from 7pm.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two West Bromwich Albion legends will be guest speakers at the next meeting of The Warwick and District branch of the West Bromwich Albion Supporters’ Club (Warwick Baggies) this month.
Alistair played for The Baggies more than 500 times while Dennis won the FA Cup with them in 1968. They will attend the next meeting of The Warwick and District branch of the West Bromwich Albion Supporters’ Club (Warwick Baggies) at Whitnash Sports and Social Club on Thursday October 26 from 7pm.
The event will be hosted by journalist Duncan Jones.
Admission is free supporters’ club members, newcomers can join on the night or pay £5 on the door.