West Bromwich Albion supporters from the Warwick district will host an evening with former Baggies star Garry Thompson

West Browich Albion FC supporters from the Warwick district will host an evening with former star Garry Thompson in Whitnash this month.
The event, An Evening with Garry Thompson, will take place at the Whitnash Sports and Social Club, in Heathcote Road, on Thursday December 23 from 7.30pm to 10pm.
Garry was a star striker in the late 1970s and early 1980s with West Brom, Coventry City and Aston Villa.
He also played for England Under-23s.
Thommo, as he is affectionately known, will talk about his career and enjoy some Christmas goodies courtesy of the Warwick Baggies.
He will also be signing copies of his new autobiography Don’t Believe a Word.
Tickets will be £5 on the door.