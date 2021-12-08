West Bromwich Albion supporters from the Warwick district will host an evening with former Baggies star Garry Thompson

Garry Thompson at West Bromwich Albion in 1984.

West Browich Albion FC supporters from the Warwick district will host an evening with former star Garry Thompson in Whitnash this month.

The event, An Evening with Garry Thompson, will take place at the Whitnash Sports and Social Club, in Heathcote Road, on Thursday December 23 from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Garry was a star striker in the late 1970s and early 1980s with West Brom, Coventry City and Aston Villa.

Aston Villa striker Garry Thompson is chairlifted by fans from the pitch after the League Division Two match against Bradford City at Villa Park on May 2, 1988 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Rusty Cheyne/Allsport/Getty Images)

He also played for England Under-23s.

Thommo, as he is affectionately known, will talk about his career and enjoy some Christmas goodies courtesy of the Warwick Baggies.

He will also be signing copies of his new autobiography Don’t Believe a Word.