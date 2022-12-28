It was a busy weekend for the hard-working staff at West Midlands Ambulance Service with a sharp rise in the number of 999 and 111 calls compared to previous years.

Over the four days of the Christmas Bank Holiday (December 24 to 27), the Trust took 19,078 emergency calls.

This compares to 17,572 for the same dates in 2021.

There was an even bigger rise in 111 calls taken by the Trust. Over the four days, call assessors took 20,942 calls.

This was a 37.7 per cent increase on 2021, where the Trust took 15,213 calls.

Trust Chief Executive, Anthony Marsh, said: “I would like to thank the many thousands of staff who worked over the Christmas period while most people were enjoying time with their family and friends.

“It is not just the staff on the road who worked so hard; I want to particularly note the work of the staff in our control rooms.

"These staff are at the forefront of everything that we do, finding out where we are required but also what is wrong with the patient so that our ambulance crews know what they are going into.

“The task at hand for our call handlers and dispatchers is often just as difficult as that experienced by our road staff; they all work exceptionally hard.