West Midlands Mayor gets a first-hand view of big plans for Leamington as it prepares to be a host for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street (centre) with Warwick District Councillor Andrew Day and Warwick District Council’s head of Culture, Tourism and Leisure, Rose Winship.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has been given a first hand view of big plans for Leamington as the town prepares to be a host for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Mr Street was given a walking tour of the bowling greens at Victoria Park which will host the game's bowls competitions which have undergone a two-year improvement programme to ensure that they are in pristine condition in time to be handed over for July’s Games.

Stops were also made to inspect key regeneration projects and to review opportunities across the 'Creative Quarter' at the south of the town centre.

Mr Street said: "With less than six months to go, it’s been great to see Leamington Spa embracing the opportunity of welcoming thousands of visitors from around the world to the largest sporting and cultural event ever to be held in this region.

"I’m also impressed by the many innovative and creative regeneration projects happening here and the work that the Council is doing to lead their town and district on this exciting new journey.”

At the town hall, Mr Street was briefed on the emerging South Warwickshire Local Plan and draft economic strategy.

Warwick District Council leader, councillor Andrew Day, added: “Andy’s visit has given us all a welcome boost with our ambitious plans.

"The West Midlands Combined Authority is a key partner and I’m grateful for the interest shown and the encouragement we have received from this visit.

"Our team of officers did a first-class job presenting the many challenges and opportunities that we’re addressing.