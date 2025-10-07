Where to pick Halloween pumpkins in and around Leamington and Warwick this October

Here are the best places in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth to pick pumpkins for Halloween this October.

At weekends from Saturday (October 11) Hatton Adventure World is holding its Halloween Spooktacular at weekends and then during October half-term from October 25 to November 1 for families, which will include pumpkin picking and carving.

Visitors can brave the zombie marsh, walk the new UV Fluorescent Frights trail, or do the time warp at the Monster Mash disco.

Hilltop Farm in Hunningham has been growing thousands of pumpkins.

It will be hosting its Hilltop Horrors event will be open over three weekends this month and on selected dates during half-term.

There will be pumpkin carving, biscuit decorating, face paining, crafting, games and more.

For tickets visit https://www.hilltopfarmshop.com/pumpkin-picking/.

Pumpkins R Us in Southam is open at the Dallas Burston Polo Club in Southam until October 31.

For more information and to book tickets visit https://www.halloweenpumpkins.co.uk/.

Tickets can be booked to park for a pumpkin picking session at Red Road Garden Centre and Pick Your Own Farm in Kineton here https://tgpplants.com/products/halloween-pumpkin-picking-car-ticket-%F0%9F%8E%83.

Free pumpkins will be handed out to take away in Market Square, Warwick, on Monday October 27 to start a programme of Halloween activities organised by the town council and local businesses.

Further afield, Lower Clopton Farm Shop will welcome visitors for pumpkin season, with more than 10,000 pumpkins grown across 15 different varieties ready for picking from Saturday October 11 until Friday October 31 – people can visit the farm on selected opening dates.

A dog-friendly pumpkin patch means that dog owners can enjoy the experience without leaving their four-legged friends at home.