Warwickshire Police officers had to keep a watchful eye on a missing flock of sheep near Ryton today (Saturday November 9).

The flock had escaped the field they were in and onto the onto the A45 near Ryton.

Officers cleared the road and set about identifying the owner and trying to make contact with them.

A few hours later the officers had reunited the sheep with their owner.