Whitnash care home does its bit to help others during the cost of living crisis

Over the last few weeks residents, their families, staff and visitors at Cherry Tree Lodge Care Home have all donated essential items for Warwick District Foodbank.

The good have been passed over to Miriam Bowen from the foodbank who presented the care home with a thank you certificate.

"We had an overwhelming response and would like to thank everyone," said the care home.

