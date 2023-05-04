Register
Whitnash care home gets 'good' rating in Care Quality Commission report

The team at Cherry Tree Lodge are “overjoyed” by the outcome of the inspection.

By Oliver Williams
Published 4th May 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 11:25 BST
Staff at Cherry Tree Lodge care home in Whitnash are celebrating receiving a 'good' rating from the Care Quality Commission after a recent inspection. Picture supplied.Staff at Cherry Tree Lodge care home in Whitnash are celebrating receiving a 'good' rating from the Care Quality Commission after a recent inspection. Picture supplied.
Staff at Cherry Tree Lodge care home in Whitnash are celebrating receiving a 'good' rating from the Care Quality Commission after a recent inspection. Picture supplied.

A Whitnash care home has been given a 'good’ rating in a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report.

The team at Cherry Tree Lodge, in Gleave Road, are “overjoyed” by the outcome of the inspection which took place in April.

The outcome is more notable because of the result of Cherry Tree Lodge’s last inspection from which the CQC concluded that the home ‘requires improvement’.

The latest report, published on April 28, found “Care plans contained information about people's preferred method of communication and how staff should engage with people to ensure they provided responsive care.

"People and relatives were given opportunities to provide feedback on the quality of the service through meetings and questionnaires.

"A ‘you said, we did' board demonstrated how suggestions had been implemented within the service.”

Scott Wincott, home manager for Cherry Tree Lodge, said: ““We have all worked so hard over the last few years at Cherry Tree Lodge and we are thrilled to have achieved a positive ‘good’ rating with the CQC in all key areas.

"I believe that resident, relative and staff involvement in the daily operations has really contributed to our success.

"I am thrilled to have led the team through change and now we are proud to share our success within the home, the community and our health care professionals.”

Cherry Tree Lodge is a purpose-built residential care and dementia care home.

To read the full report visit: https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-507930689