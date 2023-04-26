Whitnash church welcomes its new rector after a year without an incumbent

The collation, induction and installation service of The Reverend Ben Cook took place at St Margaret’s church last week.

A Whitnash church has welcomed a new rector after a year without an incumbent.

The collation, induction and installation service of the Reverend Ben Cook took place at St Margaret’s church last week.

During the evening, The Rev Cook received a very warm welcome from members of the congregation, visiting clergy, representatives of local council, school and business and also members of his previous congregation at St John’s Church in Walmley, Sutton Coldfield.

From left to right, Simon Greaves (churchwarden), The Rev Ben Cook (Rector), Cllr Barry Franklin (Mayor Of Whitnash), Adrian Barton (churchwarden). Picture supplied

More than 200 people attended the service.

The area dean, Reverend Jonathan Jee, was unable to attend and had therefore prepared a video giving personal warm words of welcome to The Rev Cook and his family which was projected on to the overhead screen during the service.

During a formal part of the service called The Dedication To Christ’s Ministry, The Rev Cook was greeted by Mrs Ruth Anstee, the headteacher with staff of St Margaret’s School and then Sigourney Gowlett, the landlady of The Plough and Harrow, presented him with an engraved beer tankard on behalf of the Whitnash business community.

Lady Sue Saunders, Vice Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, gave a personal welcome which was followed by the Whitnash Town Mayor, Barry Franklin, welcoming The Rev Cook on behalf of the town council and Cathy Shearn following suit on behalf of the Mother’s Union.

