Whitnash nursery moves into a home of its own for the first time in nearly 25 years

Cllr Peter Butlin, Stacey Coulter and James Devereux. Photo supplied

A children’s nursery in Whitnash has moved into a home of its own for the first time after almost 25 years since it was founded.

Little Willows was established in 1998 at Whitnash Primary School offering morning sessions to 13 pre-school children.

But now the nursery – which currently offers breakfast and after-school clubs to 62 youngsters and is run as a charitable trust – is moving to the former Whitnash Library.

The move is part of a drive to ensure that properties which are owned by Warwickshire County Council are not only fully let, but can, where possible, benefit their communities.

The council last year established the Warwickshire Property Development Group (WPDG) to realise the potential of its development sites, commercial buildings and mineral rights in as sustainable way as possible.

The deal to give Little Willows its new home is the first letting agreed by WPDG and comes after the creation of a new of a new civic centre hub which houses a multi-use sports hall, library and café.

Stacey Coulter of Little Willows said: “This is such a great move for us and for our children.

"The school has been a really good home for us over the years, but it is the right time now to move into premises and the library is perfect.

“The added room will allow us to create a sensory space which will be really valuable for children for special needs, and we will have dedicated meeting rooms where we can talk in private to parents and health professionals.

"There will also be a new staff meeting room.

“The new centre is right at the heart of our community and will give us a very visible presence.”

Councillor Peter Butlin, deputy leader at Warwickshire County Council and portfolio holder for finance and property, said Little Willows was an ideal first letting for the organisation.