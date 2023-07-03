Register
Whitnash police join residents and councillors for a 'Womble' around Washbourne Fields

The group carried out a major litter pick of the park and found items including a large flower pot and scrap wood of different shapes and sizes
By Oliver Williams
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 16:34 BST

Whitnash police, residents and councillors have joined forces for a ‘Womble’ around Washbourne Fields on Saturday (July 1).

The group carried out a major litter pick of the park and, along with usual litter, found items including a large flower pot and scrap wood of different shapes and sizes.

Whitnash police, residents and councillors joined forces to carry out a litter pick of Washbourne Fields over the weekend. Picture supplied.Whitnash police, residents and councillors joined forces to carry out a litter pick of Washbourne Fields over the weekend. Picture supplied.
Whitnash police, residents and councillors joined forces to carry out a litter pick of Washbourne Fields over the weekend. Picture supplied.
The litter pick takes place at the park twice a year.