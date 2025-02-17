Why Warwickshire Pride has blocked political groups from its annual march in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwickshire Pride has explained its reasons for blocking political groups from talking part in its annual march in the summer.

The Liberal Democrats Warwickshire Pride Group has contacted The Courier and Warwickshire World to “express its regret” over its exclusion from Warwickshire Pride 2025 – a march and festival due to take place in Leamington in August.

In response Warwickshire Pride’s board of trustees has said it did not want to show political bias.

The group added: “Warwickshire Pride is a local, grassroots charity run by dedicated volunteers who serve LGBT+ communities across the county.

The Warwickshire Pride march in 2023. Picture supplied.

"As a charitable organisation, we are bound by charity legislation and accountable to the Charity Commission.

“It is clear in charity legislation that charities cannot show political bias.

"Permitting some political parties to attend Warwickshire Pride but not permitting others would raise questions.

"It would leave the charity open to sanctions from the Charity Commission.”

The Liberal Democrats group has addressed this issue in its letter.

It says: “We understand that Warwickshire Pride must adhere to Charity Commission guidance, which seeks to avoid political bias.

"Unfortunately, this approach has also led to our exclusion despite our well-documented commitment to trans rights and the LGBTQ+ community. “We believe this situation highlights the complexities of applying broad guidance to nuanced issues of representation and advocacy.

“We respect that there are different perspectives on these issues, and we stand firmly against all forms of abuse.

"We do not seek to impose our views but to foster conversations, listen to concerns, and ensure that all members of the LGBTQ+ community – including trans people– are treated with dignity and respect.

"It is only through open dialogue that we can truly represent and support our communities.

“Warwickshire Pride should be a space where all those committed to LGBTQ+ rights can stand together.”

They added: "While we regret this decision, we remain committed to the inclusive spirit of Pride and will continue to work tirelessly for LGBTQ+ rights, regardless of whether we are formally included in the event.”

To read Warwickshire Pride’s full statement on the issue visit the https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirepride Facebook page.