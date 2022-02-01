Widow of the Moreton Morrell College's first ever foreign student leaves a passing gift to help students

Madame Gertrude Marsh-Looi. Photo supplied

A new scholarship and bursary scheme has been launched at Moreton Morrell College thanks to a generous donation from the widow of the college’s first ever foreign student.

Madame Gertrude Marsh-Looi passed away at the age of the 92 last year and left a sum of money to support students in their studies at the college, which is part of college group WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group).

The Looi Trust has been set-up to manage the distribution of funds, and students enrolled from September 2022 will be able to apply for either a £500 scholarship or for a bursary.

From left to right – Steve Wood (former WCG chairman), Madame Gertrude Marsh-Looi and Angela Joyce. Photo supplied

The scholarship will be available for gifted students studying any subject at the college, and applicants will need to demonstrate excellence, exceptional commitment to their chosen subject and dedication to their chosen career path.

Meanwhile, the bursary aims to support students with residential fees, course related costs or to provide further support to students in financial hardship.

Madame Marsh-Looi was a major supporter of Moreton Morrell College and college group WCG, and was recognised with a fellowship.

Her husband Eng San Looi was the first foreign student in the then Warwickshire Institute of Agriculture 1949/1950 intake.

This started her relationship with the college, which included living periodically in Moreton Hall and donating the Looi Horticultural Library in the learning resource centre. Throughout her life Gertrude maintained a keen interest in the development of Moreton Morrell College.

The new bursary is available for both domestic and international students and apprentices aged 16 or over.

Angela Joyce, CEO of WCG, said: “Throughout her life Madame Gertrude Marsh-Looi was a passionate supporter of Moreton Morrell College and the new scholarship and bursary scheme

means she will continue to positively impact the college for years to come.

“Her relationship with the college stretches back to its inaugural year and she has held a practical interest in the development of the college and its students ever since.

“The Looi Trust will carefully consider all applications for the bursary on their merit and are committed to it being open to all national and international students studying at Moreton Morrell College.”

Students interested in applying for the scholarship must apply by noon on June 30 and the bursary will open for applications in November 2022.