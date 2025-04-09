“Wild social extravaganza” Bongo's Bingo is back in Leamington this summer

By Oliver Williams
Published 9th Apr 2025, 13:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
“Wild social extravaganza” Bongo's Bingo is returning to Leamington with two shows including a 1990s special this summer.

The shows will take place at The Assembly on Friday June 6 and Friday June 27 – the theme night.

Bongo’s Bingo’s co-founder Jonny Bongo says: “The 90s was such a wonderful period in the UK, with so much pop culture and general craziness which saw out the entire century.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We love a theme at Bongo’s Bingo and there’s just so much to work with from the 90s, there’s amazing music from bangers to classics and endless hands-in-the-air tunes which will have everyone in raptures.

Bongo's Bingo, image supplied.Bongo's Bingo, image supplied.
Bongo's Bingo, image supplied.

“The 90s events are part of our June release at The Assembly so it’s time get involved and start the summer with us.

Tickets are on sale now as we continue to celebrate our tenth anniversary this year.”

Check www.bongosbingo.co.uk for tickets, more information and opening times.

Related topics:LeamingtonThe AssemblyBingoTickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice