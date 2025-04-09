“Wild social extravaganza” Bongo's Bingo is back in Leamington this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Wild social extravaganza” Bongo's Bingo is returning to Leamington with two shows including a 1990s special this summer.

The shows will take place at The Assembly on Friday June 6 and Friday June 27 – the theme night.

Bongo’s Bingo’s co-founder Jonny Bongo says: “The 90s was such a wonderful period in the UK, with so much pop culture and general craziness which saw out the entire century.

"We love a theme at Bongo’s Bingo and there’s just so much to work with from the 90s, there’s amazing music from bangers to classics and endless hands-in-the-air tunes which will have everyone in raptures.

“The 90s events are part of our June release at The Assembly so it’s time get involved and start the summer with us.

Tickets are on sale now as we continue to celebrate our tenth anniversary this year.”

Check www.bongosbingo.co.uk for tickets, more information and opening times.