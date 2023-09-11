Register
Wilko branches in Leamington and Kenilworth will close by early October

Last week this newspaper said that while 52 Wilko stores across the country would close, the Leamington and Kenilworth shops were not on that list at the time.
By Oliver Williams
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 14:45 BST
All 400 Wilko stores across the UK including Leamington and Kenilworth will close by early October, it has been confirmed today (Monday).GMB Union confirmed the devastating news that the Wilko name will disappear from UK streets as a rescue deal for the stricken chain fell through.All 12,500 staff are now facing redundancy.Last week this newspaper said that while 52 Wilko stores across the country would close, the Leamington and Kenilworth shops were not on that list..Administrators for Wilko confirmed the other 52 closures but said that they had entered into an agreement to provide B&M with the option to acquire up to 51 properties after the administration trading period concludes at those sites.

It is understood that no bidders are interested in running any of the shops under the Wilko name.

