Will £53 million be enough to deliver 5,000 new homes, schools and infrastructure in Rugby?

A leading councillor has questioned whether the figures for new infrastructure need to be refreshed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A leading councillor has questioned whether a £53 million top up will turn out to be enough to fund the infrastructure to unlock 5,000 homes in Rugby.

Liberal Democrat leader Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Paddox) suggested that some of the refreshed figures allied to the South West Rugby Masterplan “were probably too low now” in the face of increasing costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The masterplan was adopted in June 2021. Allied with national and Rugby Borough Council’s planning policies, it is the overarching guide to deliver the new homes in the area.

A leading councillor has questioned whether a £53 million top up will turn out to be enough to fund the infrastructure to unlock 5,000 homes in Rugby.

Included in it are cost estimates for things like schools, health services, open space, sports pitches and highways, supporting infrastructure that developers of the housing are responsible for helping to fund.

The masterplan includes the caveat that the infrastructure required and its costs will be kept under review.

On the back of inflation and greater certainty about what would be required, more than £53 million has been added to the projected requirements, including an extra £15 million to pay for a new secondary school and an extra £16 million to cater for the cost of two primary schools more than doubling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Highways projects increased by more than £20 million overall, while there were more modest increases to the proposed funding of GP surgeries, St Cross hospital, open spaces and sports provision.

The public is set to be given a say on the proposed infrastructure through a four-week consultation.

Cllr Roodhouse encouraged the public to “engage with this process and make sure they get their comments in”, adding: “Looking at some of the figures in there, I would also question them, actually. Some of those are probably too low now with what is going on elsewhere.

Deputy leader and portfolio holder for growth and investment Councillor Ian Picker (Con, Hillmorton) replied: “I would agree that it is important for everyone to engage with all consultation processes that we have.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The SPD (masterplan) allows for Appendix K (the section which lays out the infrastructure requirements) to be kept under review so if there are further changes, we will be able to look at those as necessary.”