Win a car for the weekend as part of Leamington classic car show

Leamington Rotary president Linda John with Startin Kia Warwick business manager Ian Thomas. Picture supplied.

The Courier and Weekly News have teamed up with the Startin Kia Warwick dealership to offer our readers the chance to drive a Kia Electric car for the weekend in our annual Cars at the Spa (CATS) competition.

Leamington Rotary Club, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, is staging its classic car show in Leamington on Sunday June 1 in aid of local charities Blood Bikes and Support Dogs and we are celebrating the event with this star prize and a runner-up prize of a family pass to the British Motor Museum.

More than 300 classic cars from across the Midlands are expected to line up in the Pump Room Gardens, where there will be free admission to the public between 10.30 am and 4.00 pm and live entertainment throughout the day.

Rotarian Simon Evans, who chairs the show’s organising committee, said: “CATS has been growing in popularity. Last year, we raised £8,500 and judging by the amazing response so far, this year’s event will be even bigger and better.

“I would like to thank Startin Kia Warwick and Motor Hub Warwick for again agreeing to be our generous headline sponsors, and also Leamington BID for helping finance the event.”

Rotary president Linda John said: “The event gets bigger each year with thousands of people enjoying one of the town’s loveliest parks, live entertainment, picnics on the grass by the river, snacks, drinks and, of course, the stars of the show - hundreds of classic cars.

“I would also like to thank all those who have advertised in this year’s programme, our army of Rotary volunteers and those members of the public who generously donate money on the day.”

Richard Roberts, dealer principal of Startin Kia Warwick, said: “Classic car shows are extremely popular and we are very pleased to be sponsoring this event again and offering the star prize in this competition, a weekend in a Kia EV6, with a range of 328 miles this car won Autotrader’s Best Car for Families award 2024 and the What Car? Best Family Electric SUV.”

To enter the competition, simply tell us the range in miles of the Kia EV6 and email your answer, name, age and contact number to [email protected] by Friday June 13.