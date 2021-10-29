Win a free party worth over £1,000 at Warwick's new gin bar - and reward someone who deserves it

The winner of the exclusive Just The Tonic Campaign will be treated like a VIP for the night, receiving exclusive use of the private hire room as well as complimentary drinks for them and their guest throughout the event, plus a Champagne reception and nibbles for all guests.

From special birthdays and anniversaries to wedding receptions, the past 18 months have meant missed celebrations with loved ones.

Now for one Courier and Weekly News reader it’s finally time to celebrate thanks to a Warwick business owner. Steve Bazell, who runs That Gin & Cocktail Bar, wants to reward someone who has been through a particularly tough time during the pandemic, with a free party, worth more than £1,000.

The winner of the exclusive Just The Tonic Campaign will be treated like a VIP for the night, receiving exclusive use of the private hire room as well as complimentary drinks for them and their guest throughout the event, plus a Champagne reception and nibbles for all guests.

The winner of the exclusive Just The Tonic Campaign will be treated like a VIP for the night, receiving exclusive use of the private hire room as well as complimentary drinks for them and their guest throughout the event, plus a Champagne reception and nibbles for all guests.

Entrepreneur Steve Bazell will work closely with them to create a bespoke event to celebrate their belated special occasion – but in grand style – at the Swan Street venue.

The private hire room boasts an exclusive use bar and can accommodate up to 60 guests, serving a selection of some of the venue’s top-selling floral gins.

Steve, who opened That Gin & Cocktail Bar in May, said: “While restrictions have been lifted and it’s great to see people enjoying socialising again, for many the long lockdowns also meant cancelling long-held plans or being unable to mark milestone events or celebrations in their life.

“We know there are some people out there who have had it particularly bad over the past 18 months or so, but who, instead of dwelling on everything they’ve missed, did their best to support others in their hour of need.

“There are engaged or newly-married couples who never got to have the party they wanted, milestone birthdays and anniversaries that couldn’t be celebrated with friends and family and not to mention missed graduation parties, proms and even memorials.

“We can’t help everybody – but we would like to bring some joy to at least one winner. So please nominate anyone who has been through a particularly challenging time or who you think is most deserving. We can’t wait to read all the nominations.”

Party guests will also have access to more than 100 uniquely made-to-order flavour infusions on site.

A food menu to complement the gin ‘experience’ includes sharing board options and afternoon teas plus a range of homemade cheesecakes to choose from – including the popular G&T flavour!

That Gin & Cocktail Bar is open 5pm-11pm on Wednesday and Thursday; 1pm- midnight on Friday and Saturday; and 1pm-10pm on Sunday.

Visit: http://thatgincompany.co.uk/Instagram and Facebook: @ThatGinCompany

THE PRIZE

The winner(s) will receive free exclusive use of the private room, a Champagne reception and party nibbles for up to 60 guests and complimentary drinks throughout the event for them plus one guest.

HOW TO ENTER

To enter, describe, in no more than 300 words, why this person/couple should win the prize, being sure to include their name, where they live and their email contact details.

Entries should be emailed to: [email protected] with GIN BAR PARTY in the subject line.