Win original artwork by Zog illustrator Axel Scheffler in charity raffle launched by Warwick Castle
The proceeds will go to Read Easy, which helps adults learn to read, and Book Aid International, which aims to give people around the world who lack access to books the opportunity to read for pleasure, study and lifelong learning
Warwick Castle has teamed up with famous illustrator Axel Scheffler to launch a fundraising raffle in support of two literary charities.
Visitors to the tourist attraction can use their smart phones to scan a QR code next to an original piece of Axel’s artwork on display at the site which will allow them to make a donation and enter the raffle to win the piece.
Entires can also be made online here https://bit.ly/3UriCbP
Nick Blofeld, divisional director at Warwick Castle, said: “We were absolutely delighted to work with the Westgate Primary School students as part of this great initiative, and it has been wonderful to see their artwork on display, this summer”
“We are incredibly grateful to Axel Scheffler for creating this unique piece of art to celebrate our expanding Realm of Zog.
"Being able to offer Zog fans the opportunity to win this, while supporting two wonderfully deserving literary charities is exceptionally exciting and we cannot wait to see the total raised.”
Axel’s illustrations have delighted countless parents and children thanks to his long-running collaboration with best-selling author Julia Donaldson on books including The Gruffalo, Zog and its sequel, Zog and the Flying Doctors.