Wine merchant closes after trading for 16 years in Leamington town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wine merchant The Leamington Wine Company has closed.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement to their customers, team at the Warwick Street shop has said: “It is with a heavy heart that, after 16 years of serving the wonderful people in Leamington we are announcing The Leamington Wine Company has closed its doors for the final time.

"Over the years we have had the privilege and pleasure of working with some amazing team members without whom the Leamington Wine shop would not have survived for as long as it did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even with the exceptional efforts of Becca and James towards the end it has, sadly, become unsustainable to support in the current economic and political climate.

The Leamington Wine Company in Warwick Street. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

"We deeply regret it has come to this and wish them the best in the future.

"These disappointing circumstances have been driven by inflated and unpredictable alcohol taxes which, combined with the cost of living crisis, have punitively impacted the whole wine and alcohol trade disproportionately affecting small wine businesses.

"To our customers, we are deeply saddened to say goodbye and would like to quickly reassure you that any outstanding events or orders will be refunded as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We thank you for your support of our small business over the years and encourage you to keep on shopping local as much as you can – now more than ever.”

Several customers have expressed their sadness over the news about the closure on The Leamington Wine Company’s Facebook Page where the team has posted the message here https://www.facebook.com/LeamingtonWine