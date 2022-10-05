Wine writer and broadcaster Oz Clarke serenates residents at Rugby care home
He joined forces with a local choir to brighten up their day
A famous face made a visit to a Rugby care home as a travelling choir put on a show for residents.
Nationally-renowned choir and music charity, Armonico Consort, joined forces with the wine writer, broadcaster and former choral singer Oz Clarke in a 200-mile bike challenge, raising over £14K for its Memory Singers projects for people living with dementia.
And along their journey from Warwick to Suffolk, they stopped at Anya Court Care Home in Rugby.
Most Popular
Advertisement
Residents enjoyed singing, clapping and joining in with percussion instruments to a wide variety of music.
Sue Mitchell, lifestyles leader at the care home, said, “This far exceeded our expectations, the music and singing were just incredible with everyone joining in – residents, team and family members that were present.”
Smashing their £10,000 target, the 16-strong team of musicians and supporters spent four days cycling from Armonico Consort’s home in Warwick to Aldeburgh, home of the legendary composer Benjamin Britten.
Oz Clarke also donated £1000 to the charity’s appeal from his appearance in early September on ITV’s The Chase Celebrity Special.
Advertisement
He said: "It was 200 miles of bottom-numbing torture, but it's all worth it when you see the effect it has on people living with dementia. We had residents singing along, joining in, using movement, interacting with one another and simply enjoying themselves, and it's those life-enhancing benefits that make this such a valuable cause."
Funds raised from the bike challenge support Armonico Consort’s Memory Singers projects in care homes and the community. You can donate at: www.armonico.org.uk/bike200