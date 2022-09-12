Register
Winner announced for Leamington Society’s Art in the Park competition

The Leamington Society once again ran a competition at this year’s Art in The Park, with the theme of sport and exercise.

By Phil Hibble
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:34 pm
Robin Gillam receives the prize from Barbara Lynn, chair of the Leamington Society. The picture, generously donated by the artist Clive Engwell, depicts a scene across a bowling green with a familiar backdrop of houses similar to that seen from the location of the presentation.
Of 72 entries, Robin Gillam was successful getting all ten questions correct.

The winner is seen here receiving the prize from Barbara Lynn, chair of the Leamington Society.

The picture, generously donated by the artist Clive Engwell, depicts a scene across a bowling green with a familiar backdrop of houses similar to that seen from the location of the presentation.