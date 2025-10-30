Winners announced for this year's Leamington in Bloom awards

Some of the award winners receiving certitcates from The Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Ruggy Singh (clockwise, from main photo, top left): Photographic winner - Nada El Houri. 'A View to Float on'; Photographic competition second place - Jonathan Corbett; All Saints' Community Garden, 'The Living Labyrinth'; Cubbington Mill Care Home; Warwickshire College; Villa Capri. (Photos: Leamington Town Council).

The winners of this year's Leamington in Bloom (LiB) were announced at a special celebratory reception on Thursday October 30, at the Royal Spa Centre.

The event brought together everyone involved in Leamington in Bloom, including the winners of this year’s photographic competition, as well as local pubs, shops and restaurants, and other businesses that helped the town flourish with beautiful floral displays and vibrant frontages.

Royal Leamington Spa Town Council extended a heartfelt thank you to everyone for their hard work and commitment, which led to the town being awarded Gold for the eighth consecutive year in the Heart of England in Bloom competition.

The Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Ruggy Singh said “Leamington is a place full of character, cherished by those who live here and enjoyed by many visitors. It’s wonderful to stand here today and proudly say that, thanks to your support, Leamington has achieved its eighth consecutive Gold Award in the Heart of England in Bloom’s Small Cities category.

“This year’s highlights include a surge in community gardening projects, with schools, care homes, social gardening groups, and community centres participating to bring life and colour to our town. The popular ‘Geranium Trains’ initiative happened once again which brought people together, with six care homes and six schools assisting in nurturing the young plants. The Green Grant scheme was also in high demand, receiving applications more than double the usual number – meaning lots of impactful work is going on.

“We’re grateful to the wonderful community groups who make these successes possible. We are also incredibly proud of the LiB team and everyone who plays a role in making our town such a special and beautiful place to live and visit. It’s their dedication, creativity, and love for Leamington that keep us flourishing year after year.”

The winners of the photographic competition were also celebrated at the event. This year’s theme, ‘Where I walk’, inspired a fantastic range of entries. In addition, 11 runners up will have their photographs featured in the Leamington in Bloom 2026 calendar, available from early November at the Pump Rooms Tourist Information Centre.

Keep an eye out for next year’s theme, which will be announced soon.

Gold and silver certificates were also awarded to local pubs, shops, restaurants and other businesses – in relation to their blooming frontages.

Leamington in Bloom photography competition winners of the 2025

First Prize (£50): Nada El Houri – ‘A View to Float On’

Second Prize (£35): Jonathan Corbett – ‘Riverbourne Rise’ (Jephson Gardens)

Third Prize (£20): John Bray – ‘Puddles on the School Run’ (outside Shrubland Primary School)

Full List of the pubs, shops, and restaurant competition winners

