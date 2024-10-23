Winners are announced for the Leamington in Bloom Photography Competition
The competition invited talented photographers to capture the theme of ‘Sanctuary’, celebrating both natural and crafted spaces within the Leamington area where wildlife and humans find solace.
This year, the competition had a strong turnout with 20 entrants submitting up to three photographs - all taken within the town’s boundaries.
The submissions showcased a diverse range of perspectives on the theme, from serene wildlife hideouts to peaceful urban sanctuaries.
The winners of the 2024 competition were: First Prize (£50): Steve Blake for Sleeping Ladybird, Newbold Comyn, Second Prize (£35): Tom Niberz for Parish Church, Leamington Spa, Third Prize (£20): John Bray for Autumn Colours, Tree in Jephson Gardens.
These striking images, along with nine other selected photographs, will be featured in the upcoming Leamington in Bloom calendar.
Copies of the calendar will be available for purchase at the Pump Rooms Tourist Information Centre starting the end of October, priced at £3 each.
The Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Judith Clarke, has expressed her admiration for the high standard of the entries received.
She said: “I am blown away to see the community participating in various activities throughout the year.
"[With Leamington in Bloom] having been awarded Gold for eight consecutive years, it’s fantastic to see the wonderful photos taken by the townspeople, each capturing a different perspective of the theme it’s been a delight to observe how everyone interprets it differently, showcasing the amazing beauty within Leamington.”