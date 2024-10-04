Winter fuel support measures backed by senior councillors in Warwick and Leamington - despite 'galling' political row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Senior councillors in Warwick and Leamington have agreed to measures to aid pensioners affected by changes to the winter fuel allowance – despite reservations about political rhetoric.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously, the payment was paid to all pensioners to help with their energy bills, but in the summer the government said it would be made only to those who received certain benefits.

Warwick District Council discussed and voted on a lengthy motion on the Labour government’s controversial plans to means test winter fuel payments, a chunk of money that has been paid to all pensioners since the late 90s to help them heat their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 9.3 million people will no longer benefit from the money with only those on Pension Credit or other means-tested benefits now eligible.

Leamington Town Hall, which is home to Warwick District Council. Photo supplied

It has turned many of Warwickshire’s councils into battlefields between Conservative and Labour with much of the debate centred around national politics.

A motion – a statement that if voted through acts as a council’s underlying principle behind decisions on such matters – was put forward by the Tories this week.

It asked the leader of the council to ask the government to review the decision and fund an outreach programme targeted at those who are eligible for Pension Credit but do not claim it. It also called for a further council-led awareness campaign on Pension Credit and to invite councillors to sign Age UK’s petition against the winter fuel payment plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the debate, it was noted that some older people do not know they are eligible for such help and will lose vital funds ahead of the winter, and that some are simply too proud to claim.

Issues around the complexity of filling in Pension Credit applications were also raised, a problem that was accepted across the board.

The Green Party has the most councillors in the district but shares power in a coalition with Labour – despite that the Greens joined the rest of the council in backing the motion, albeit without joining the national pile-on. Only the Labour members voted against.

Councillor Jonathan Chilvers (Green, Leamington Brunswick) “found it a little bit galling that… amongst the blanket attack on economists and some of the political potshots, there was no time to acknowledge the disgraceful behaviour of the previous government”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having said that,” he continued. “I welcome a motion coming forward on this.

“I don’t think the government have got this right, I want the threshold to be looked at and I am happy to send a letter. I also welcome the work suggested locally.

“The substance of the motion, I am in full agreement with that, I just think the tone could have been better framed.”

He added: “The (Pension Credit) form is a nightmare and I hope the new government will take some time to try to simplify it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader Councillor Ian Davison (Green, Leamington Brunswick) noted how the council’s latest analysis showed that fuel poverty was worst in the south of Leamington, seemingly in response to the focus on rural homes, adding that insulation, and therefore reducing energy bills, would be the best way forward for all in the long-term.

However, he acknowledged that problems with rural isolation were “acute”.

“Leaving aside the preamble and that officers are working hard on this already, I will be supporting the motion because this sudden restriction on winter fuel payments will badly affect vulnerable residents who we are here to help,” he said.

Councillor Jess Harrison (Lab, Leamington Clarendon), the district’s portfolio holder for transformation, said the council anticipates “less than 100 people would be eligible for Pension Credit” out of the 1,065 who could be and detailed the work already underway to head off potential problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The customer service team is calling these individuals,” she said.

“If they fail to reach them by phone, they will send out a letter to say we think they are eligible and ask them to contact us or the Department for Work & Pensions.

“We are working with CAB (Citizens Advice Bureau) to establish a regular presence at the Pump Rooms (Leamington Spa) and facilitate booking appointments. CAB has confirmed they are happy to do this but it is not in place yet.”

She said there would be further promotion of Pension Credit through the council’s media team and that help with form filling had already started at The Gap Community Centre, Warwick, "every Monday for the past few weeks”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also suggested the council may delve into the Household Support Fund, which has been extended until April 2025, to help pensioners who are just above the means-tested threshold.

“This funding is vital and I think we could all agree we should use it as effectively as possible,” she said.

“All of this demonstrates what we are already doing, and doing well, to support our residents.

“I agree that there is more to do. As a council we should continue this work and go even further. We need to make sure (we reach) every corner of our community to get to as many people as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative group leader Councillor Andrew Day (Bishop’s Tachbrook) remained unconvinced, noting that pensioners at the threshold get by on less than half of the minimum wage for a full-time worker as it is, and that they have recently been hit by a rise in the energy price cap.

“That’s the reality, people will be making real choices in Warwick district between heating and eating,” he said.