Wolston couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

A couple from Wolston have celebrated 60 years of marriage.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Oct 2023, 09:47 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 09:48 BST
Edward (Ted) Greig and Jennifer (Jenny) Heasman have celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary

Edward (Ted) Greig and Jennifer (Jenny) Heasman marked their Diamond Wedding Anniversary last week - they got married at St. Margaret's Church, Wolston, on October 12, 1963.

Jennifer's parents lived in Wolston and Ted and Jen moved back to the village in 1978, to Elmdene Close where they still live. They have three children, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Many will know Jen from working at the Co-op and Ted had his allotment and worked at GEC.