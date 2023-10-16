Edward (Ted) Greig and Jennifer (Jenny) Heasman have celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary

Edward (Ted) Greig and Jennifer (Jenny) Heasman marked their Diamond Wedding Anniversary last week - they got married at St. Margaret's Church, Wolston, on October 12, 1963.

Jennifer's parents lived in Wolston and Ted and Jen moved back to the village in 1978, to Elmdene Close where they still live. They have three children, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.